How the Film ‘When Harry Met Sally’ Challenged Conventions of the Romantic Comedy Genre

Filmmaker Michael Tucker of Lessons from the Screenplay discussed the concept of recognizable genres. Tucker used the example of the the wonderful 1989 Nora Ephron film When Harry Met Sally to show how writers encompass audience expectation while seeking to put unique spin on familiar conventions.

..[E]very once in a while, a film like When Harry Met Sally comes along and puts a new spin on a classic genre. A familiar storyline in love stories goes like this:Boy meets girl. They can’t stand each other, but are forced to spend time together. …And in doing so, fall in love.