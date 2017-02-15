Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How the Film ‘When Harry Met Sally’ Challenged Conventions of the Romantic Comedy Genre

by at on

Filmmaker Michael Tucker of Lessons from the Screenplay discussed the concept of recognizable genres. Tucker used the example of the the wonderful 1989 Nora Ephron film When Harry Met Sally to show how writers encompass audience expectation while seeking to put unique spin on familiar conventions.

..[E]very once in a while, a film like When Harry Met Sally comes along and puts a new spin on a classic genre. A familiar storyline in love stories goes like this:Boy meets girl. They can’t stand each other, but are forced to spend time together. …And in doing so, fall in love.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.