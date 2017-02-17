Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How Death Appears as a Constant Invisible and Equalizing Character Throughout Game of Thrones

by at on

In “The Repercussions of Mortality“, filmmaker Will Schoder offers an insightful perspective of how death is an invisible and equalizing character that constantly hangs over the characters of Game of Thrones, no matter how noble, evil, promising or innocent they may be. This, by design, will keep viewers interested and on edge.

one of the common phrases spoken in Game of Thrones is the high Valyrian phrase Valar morghulis which in English means all men must die. …In a series where certain characters are safe, side characters become expendable by default. We are less likely to identify with side characters built up for the chopping block because we know they won’t be around for long and we are less likely to identify with the primary and safe characters because their lack of mortality makes them less relatable

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.