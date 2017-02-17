How Death Appears as a Constant Invisible and Equalizing Character Throughout Game of Thrones

In “The Repercussions of Mortality“, filmmaker Will Schoder offers an insightful perspective of how death is an invisible and equalizing character that constantly hangs over the characters of Game of Thrones, no matter how noble, evil, promising or innocent they may be. This, by design, will keep viewers interested and on edge.

one of the common phrases spoken in Game of Thrones is the high Valyrian phrase Valar morghulis which in English means all men must die. …In a series where certain characters are safe, side characters become expendable by default. We are less likely to identify with side characters built up for the chopping block because we know they won’t be around for long and we are less likely to identify with the primary and safe characters because their lack of mortality makes them less relatable