Guitarist Rob Scallon Rocks Out a Heavy Metal Tune on a Gorgeous 19-String Sitar

Rob Scallon, the incredibly talented musician who recently celebrated his 10-year YouTube anniversary, rocked out a heavy metal tune with a beautiful solo on an absolutely gorgeous traditional 19-string sitar.
Continuing the search for strings pic.twitter.com/CsgIhsUZhu
— Rob Scallon (@RobScallon) February 16, 2017
Producer Ryan Bruce of Riffs and Beards shows how he mixed a non-amplified sitar with a truly heavy metal soundtrack.
Wish I could see the look on @RiffsAndBeards face when I send him these tracks. pic.twitter.com/46f8KnJUOP
— Rob Scallon (@RobScallon) February 16, 2017