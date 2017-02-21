Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Guitarist Rob Scallon Rocks Out a Heavy Metal Tune on a Gorgeous 19-String Sitar

by at on

Rob Scallon, the incredibly talented musician who recently celebrated his 10-year YouTube anniversary, rocked out a heavy metal tune with a beautiful solo on an absolutely gorgeous traditional 19-string sitar.

Producer Ryan Bruce of Riffs and Beards shows how he mixed a non-amplified sitar with a truly heavy metal soundtrack.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.