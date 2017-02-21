Guitarist Rob Scallon Rocks Out a Heavy Metal Tune on a Gorgeous 19-String Sitar

Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rob Scallon, the incredibly talented musician who recently celebrated his 10-year YouTube anniversary, rocked out a heavy metal tune with a beautiful solo on an absolutely gorgeous traditional 19-string sitar.

Producer Ryan Bruce of Riffs and Beards shows how he mixed a non-amplified sitar with a truly heavy metal soundtrack.

Wish I could see the look on @RiffsAndBeards face when I send him these tracks. pic.twitter.com/46f8KnJUOP

— Rob Scallon (@RobScallon) February 16, 2017