Grieving Dog Who Lost Her Puppies In Fire Finds Comfort With Orphan Pups In Need of a Mother

In late February, an accidental fire broke out in a Roseburg, Oregon barn that tragically killed a litter of puppies but somehow spared their mother, Daisy. Once the gravity of the situation set in, Daisy began grieving for her lost pups, so much so that Daisy’s human Jessica Woodruff and her sister Jacque Barnett began an online search for a litter of puppies who were in need of a mother. Deanna Murphy-Vest, whose mother’s dog had died after giving birth to eight little puppies, made contact and eventually brought the grieving mama together with the motherless pups. According to those involved, Daisy is all in.

via Circa

