Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

GQ Offers Donald Trump Fashion Advice Through a Much Needed Virtual Makeover

by at on

Ever at the pinnacle of men’s fashion, editors at GQ decided the the President of the United States needed a far more stately and dignified look. With this in mind, they created a helpful virtual makeover that called out each suggestion as they moved upward. The results of the makeover were, in all appearances, a great improvement.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.