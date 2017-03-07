Gorgeous Deep Sea Footage of a Bright Pink Venus Flytrap Sea Anemone Standing Ready

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

On its noble mission to document images of previously unseen deep water sea creatures, the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) ship Okeanos captured absolutely gorgeous footage of a beautiful Venus flytrap sea anemone as it opened and closed its bright pink tentacles, standing ready in the deep waters of American Samoa.

Venus flytrap sea anemone (Actinoscyphia sp.) filmed near the tentatively called “Moki” seamount, on the northern region of the American Samoa Exclusive Economic Zone, by NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer. The sea anemone closes its tentacles to capture prey or to protect itself.