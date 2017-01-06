Laughing Squid

Frontier, A Netflix Series About an Outlaw Who Disrupts the North America Fur Trade of the 1700s

The upcoming Netflix historical drama Frontier chronicles the highly competitive North America Fur Trade of the 1700’s and the mission of an outlaw named Declan Harp (Jason Momoa of Game of Thrones) who disrupts business as usual at the legendary Hudson’s Bay Company. The series premieres January 20, 2017 on Netflix.

In 18th-century North America, ruthless trappers and entrepreneurs fight to wrest control of the fur trade from the mighty Hudson’s Bay Company. …Jason Momoa stars as Declan Harp, a part-Irish, part-native American outlaw campaigning to breach the fur trade.

