Frontier, A Netflix Series About an Outlaw Who Disrupts the North America Fur Trade of the 1700s

In 18th-century North America, ruthless trappers and entrepreneurs fight to wrest control of the fur trade from the mighty Hudson’s Bay Company. …Jason Momoa stars as Declan Harp, a part-Irish, part-native American outlaw campaigning to breach the fur trade.