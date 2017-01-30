Laughing Squid

Finnish Energy Specialist Uses Chainsaw to Create Amazing Circular Ice Carousels in Frozen Lakes

Finish energy specialist Janne Käpylehto uses a giant powered chainsaw machine of his own design to create amazing revolving ice carousels in the middle of frozen lakes near his Helsinki home. These ice carousels can be over 57 meters wide (187 feet) and weigh up to 1,000 tons.

In winter 2017 inventor, author and energy expert Janne Käpylehto in Helsinki could not get an idea out of his head: he had to make a giant Ice Carousel. In winter when temperatures had dropped to – 20 degrees Celcius, the first one was born in Lohja on the beautiful frozen Kirmusjärvi Lake. This carousel was made manually using a chainsaw and some tools. While placing a sauna, a bonfire barbeque for grilling sausages, and hanging out with his friends on the spinning carousel, Janne knew the idea could be developed further.

