Eerily Elegant Slow Motion Footage of Subway Passengers Waiting for Their Train to Arrive

While creating his short film “Stainless“, German filmmaker Adam Magyar traveled all over the world and captured through high-speed, black and white photography, the life that exists in the subways, under such cities as Berlin, Sao Paolo, New York City, and Xidan. By slowing down the footage, Magyar brought out the eery, but incredible elegance to those passengers waiting in unison for their train to arrive.

An endless row of living sculptures brought together by the same subway line, the same direction, the same intention to get caught and carried away by the urban flow. All their motions slowed down, they are graceful and stainless holding their breath for their train to pull into the station.

