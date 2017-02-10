Coyote Peterson Carefully Handles a Poisonous Pit Viper at the Costa Rica Amphibian Research Center

While on location at the Costa Rica Amphibian Research Center, the very site of the Bullet Ant Challenge, adventure host Coyote Peterson of Brave Wilderness very, very carefully handled a grumpy fer-de-lance pit viper whose highly toxic bit is responsible for many deaths across South and Central America.

Known for its potent venom and extremely “bitey” temperament the Fer De Lance pit viper is responsible for the most deaths of all snake bites in South and Central America. Needless to say this snake encounter demands all the caution and care Coyote and the crew have to offer.