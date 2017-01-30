Clever Contraption Allows Eight Growing Fawns Drink From Bottles of Milk Alongside One Another

Eight beautiful, growing and very hungry white-tailed deer fawns at Nora’s Ark Rescue eagerly consumed their individual bottles of milk alongside one another thanks to a rather clever contraption that makes easier work of feeding them. The fawns seem to enjoy eating together as demonstrated with a leafy branch from an apple tree in the summer of 2016.

Nora’s Ark in East Concord, New York, is a non-profit that helps animals in need. Donations to this wonderful organization can be made through their site.

Our goal is to professionally respond to the rehabilitation needs of those animals that are sick, injured, or orphaned and release healthy wildlife back into their natural habitat. …It is also our commitment to rescue and improve the lives of companion livestock that have been forgotten, rejected, abandoned or abused by society and are found to be in need of urgent care. Our goal is to nurture, rehabilitate, retire or rehome those animals so that they may experience dignity and respect and have a safe harbor and sustainable quality of life.

More hungry fawns.