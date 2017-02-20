Boston Police SWAT Team Builds a Comfy Rooftop Kitty Condo For the Stray Cat Who Adopted Them

In 2013, a stray calico started hanging around the Boston Police SWAT Base in Roxbury, Massachusetts and never found any reason to leave. The team adopted her as their mascot almost immediately, appropriately naming her “Swat Cat“. Over the years, they’ve tried different methods over the to keep the cat safe indoors, but her desire to be outside always won out in the end. With this in mind, a Officer Jamie Pietroski built a really beautiful rooftop kitty condo complete with windows, insulation and a large studio space that lets a loyal but independent mascot be truly comfortable.

