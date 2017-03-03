Laughing Squid

Bicyclist Takes an Adorable Selfie With a Friendly Little Quokka That Came Out to Say Hello

While riding through Rottnest Island in Western Australia, bicyclist Campbell Jones encountered a very friendly and very cute quokka who walked right up to his bike and said hello and even sat still for an adorable selfie with Jones. Quokkas are furry little marsupials who are considered to be “vulnerable” according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, but have little fear of humans nonetheless. Jones spoke with The Huffington Post about his unexpected encounter.

You could stand ten meters away from the quokkas, without moving, and they would come to you…That was what surprised me most.

A helpful video that explains the habits of the friendly quokkas on Rottnest Island

