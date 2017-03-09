Laughing Squid

Baby Bat Rays Enjoy a Lovely Underwater Sushi Meal at the Monterey Bay Aquarium

A surprisingly adorable group of bat ray pups enjoyed a lovely meal of raw salmon and other sustainable fish at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California. According to their keepers, the pups are able to chew through the tough flesh with plate-like teeth.

Bat ray teeth are fused into plates that can crush the strongest clam shells. The rays crush the entire clam, or other molluscs, inside their mouths, spit out the shells, and then eat the soft, fleshy parts. If a tooth breaks or wears out, a new one replaces it. Rays grow new teeth continuously, like their shark kin.

