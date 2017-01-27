Audio From the Donald Trump ABC Interview Is Hilariously Replaced With Spinal Tap ‘Eleven’ Scene

Spinal Tap audio under Trump is ???????????? pic.twitter.com/zXgKNMxWbd — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 26, 2017

BuzzFeed editor Jesse McLaren created a hilarious parody that hilariously replaced the soundtrack from crowd-size discussion during the tour segment of the David Muir-POTUS interview with the dialogue from the famous “Eleven” scene from the brilliant 1984 rock satire This Is Spinal Tap. The video was inspired by a joke made by filmmaker BenDavid Grabinski.

Nigel: This is the top to, uh, you know, what we use on stage, but it’s very, very special because, if you can see, the numbers all go to eleven. Look… (pointing at the amp dials), right across the board. Eleven, eleven, eleven and then…

Marty: Oh, I see. And most amps go up to ten.

Nigel: Exactly.

Marty: Does that mean it’s louder? Is it any louder?

Nigel: Well, it’s one louder, isn’t it? It’s not ten. You see, most, most blokes, you know, will be playing at ten – you’re on ten here, all the way up, all the way up, all the way up – you’re on ten on your guitar, where can you go from there? Where?

Marty: I don’t know.

Nigel: Nowhere. Exactly. What we do is, if we need that extra push over the cliff, you know what we do?

Marty: Put it up to eleven.

Nigel: Eleven. Exactly. One louder.

Marty: Why don’t you just make ten louder and make ten be the top number and make that a little louder?

Nigel: (pause) These go to eleven.

Buzzfeed dude took my joke and made it literal. (Gave me credit for inspiration so it's cool.) https://t.co/3OzUPkQtjA — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) January 26, 2017

The original scene from the film. It’s as funny today as it was in 1984.