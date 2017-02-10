An Honest Ad About the Real Reason People Pay So Much Money for Designer Handbags

In an Honest Ad for his eponymous Hortöns Tote Bags, the smooth-talking Cracked spokesman Roger Horton (Jack Hunter) offered a rather forthright explanation as to why people pay so much money for designer handbags despite the fact that they are not in the least bit useful and can cause physical damage to one’s body.

Yes carrying your giant pouch filled with pounds of decaying snack bars and forgotten receipts migh cause nerve damage in your neck. It may create shooting pain down your arm or maybe it’s just causing your back and shoulder muscles to destabilize when you effortlessly toss that tote over your shoulder.