In a revealing clip from the PBS version of the BBC Series “Spy in the Wild“, an animatronic warthog captured the wonderfully symbiotic relationship between wild warthogs who lay down for a good cleaning by adorable banded mongooses who in turn, get a good meal.

The mongoose removes insects and dried skin from the warthog’s body and, in exchange, gets an easy meal. An animatronic ‘spy warthog’ catches all of the action and even gets his own cleaning.