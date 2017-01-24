An Animatronic Spy Captures the Variety of Ingenious Ways Sea Otters Utilize Their Bellies

In a clip from the PBS version of the BBC Series “Spy in the Wild“, an animatronic sea otter captured the rather ingenious ways in which fellow lutrinae utilize their adorable bellies to ferry their young through the water and as a hard surface upon which to crack open shells with rocks. Spy in the Wild premieres Feb 1, 2017 on PBS. UK viewers can watch on BBC One starting Jan 12, 2017

Animatronic ‘spy otter’ outfitted with a camera captures stunning close-up footage of sea otters using tools and caring for their young.