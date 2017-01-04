An Amusing Pet Adoption Ad Presented in the Distinctive Style of a Used Car Commercial

In a wonderfully amusing ad for Furkids Animal Rescue in and around Atlanta, Georgia, a mismatched salesman loudly promoted the special features of the season’s adoptable cats and dogs in the very distinctive style of a used car commercial.

Come see our fine selection of quality cats like black cats. We have the blackest cats you’ve ever seen. Its like midnight inside a coffin. Do you like sleeping kitties, we

have the sleepiest you’ve ever seen…all of our cats are self cleaning and cleaning and cleaning and cleaning. 2016 models are compatible with windows. …like hungry cats? We got some of the hungriest cats you’ve ever seen.