An Amusing Ad for Los Pollos Hermanos That Hints at the Return of Gus Fring in ‘Better Call Saul’

With the third season of the sublime prequel series Better Call Saul airing sometime in the Spring of 2017, AMC has released an amusing commercial for the Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant chain . Featured in the ad is a smiling Gus Fring (the amazing Giancarlo Esposito) offering a money-back guarantee for his curly fries. Apart from his chicken, Fring was known to be a violent drug kingpin who quickly became Walter White’s greatest nemesis in Breaking Bad and may be popping up in Jimmy McGill‘s (Bob Odenkirk) life.

I'm back!! What you've been waiting for, the rise of Gus is coming! Check this out…#PollosHermanos pic.twitter.com/CLQubJVWNK

— Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) January 11, 2017