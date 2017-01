In advance of the second season premiere of their original series The Expanse on February 1, 2017, SyFy has created an amusing recap of the first season using surprisingly cooperative and adorable cats to recreate each of the main roles.

Epic space action, complicated relatable characters, and … adorable cats. See what made Season 1 of The Expanse so amazing, as told through cute kitties. Season 2 returns to Syfy on February 1, 2017!

via Nerdist