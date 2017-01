German musician Bjoern Angermann recorded a really wonderful 4-ukulele cover of the classic Jewish celebratory song “Hava Nagila“, using the Dick Dale version for inspiration. The result is part Klezmer, part surf with a bit of “island feel” to it.

This my cover of Dick Dale’s version of “Hava Nagila” for 4 ukuleles! Enjoy!

Dick Dale’s amazing version of the song

via The Awesomer