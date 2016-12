A very playful giant panda named Da Mao very methodically took apart a bright white snowman that was expressly for him by his caretakers at the Toronto Zoo. Once done with his disassembling project, a proud Da Mao then gleefully rolled around in the cold remains of his innocent victim.

