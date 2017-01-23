A Hilarious Parody That Welcomes Donald Trump to the Netherlands Using His Own Style of Speaking

In the spirit of diplomacy, the Dutch talk show Zondag Met Lubach, host Arjen Lubach wanted to introduce the 45th President of the United States to his beloved Netherlands through a hilarious parody voiced in English by American ex-pat Greg Shapiro and in a manner that the President would truly understand.
The whole world was watching for the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States: Donald J. Trump. Because we realize it’s better for us to get along, we decided to introduce our tiny country to him. In a way that will probably appeal to him the most.
with subtitles, so @POTUS can understand my introduction #zml https://t.co/MZyIrw98wt
— Arjen Lubach (@arjenlubach) January 23, 2017
Thanks David Klass!