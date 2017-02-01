A Giant School Choir Performs an Amazing Version of ‘Birdhouse in Your Soul’ by They Might Be Giants

Young Voices, one of largest school choir concerts in the world, performed an amazing version of the classic They Might Be Giants song “Birdhouse in Your Soul” at the O2 Arena in southeast London. Young Voices is a wonderful organization that works with kids from all over the U.K.

Our choirs range from 4,500 to 8,500 children all performing at the same time to capacity audiences of friends and family. Nothing can prepare you for the sound of that many children singing in harmony and Young Voices combine the power of choral singing with amazing performances from a wide range of musicians.

6,500 kids singing Birdhouse in Your Soul https://t.co/XOpySdqsTH — They Might Be Giants (@tmbg) February 1, 2017

A shorter clip of the show posted by a proud mum.