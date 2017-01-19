A Giant Flock of Birds Perch Atop Snow Covered Trees After a Winter Storm in Portland, Oregon

Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A photo posted by Portland Police (@portlandpolice) on Jan 12, 2017 at 6:54pm PST

During the severe winter storm that hit the Pacific Northwest, Officer Walker Berg, a criminalist with the Portland Police Bureau, used his trusty Nikon D-700 to capture the absolutely stunning sight of a giant flock of birds perched atop the snow covered trees outside his 12th floor office at the Multnomah County Justice Center. The photo has since been entitled “Crows on Snow“.

Criminalist Walker Berg took this amazing photo from the 12th floor Justice Center. We're calling it "Crows on Snow" pic.twitter.com/61atL4sAqS

— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 13, 2017