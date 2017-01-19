A Giant Flock of Birds Perch Atop Snow Covered Trees After a Winter Storm in Portland, Oregon

During the severe winter storm that hit the Pacific Northwest, Officer Walker Berg, a criminalist with the Portland Police Bureau, used his trusty Nikon D-700 to capture the absolutely stunning sight of a giant flock of birds perched atop the snow covered trees outside his 12th floor office at the Multnomah County Justice Center. The photo has since been entitled “Crows on Snow“.
