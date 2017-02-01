Laughing Squid

A Funny Little Red Fox Chases After a Tennis Ball Thrown By His Human But Won’t Bring It Back

A funny little red fox named Finnegan gleefully played outside in the snow with his beloved human Mikayla Raines, running around in the snow and chasing after a big green plastic ball. This fun was only interrupted by the introduction of a tennis ball that Finnegan enjoyed chasing but wasn’t as keen on bringing it back. Finnegan was rescued by Mikayla at an early age from a fur farm.

This is my rescue Red Fox, Finnegan playing. He originally came from a fur farm and I rescued him at 7 months old from a neglect situation. We bonded almost right away And we have been inseparable since.

Finnegan enjoying his brand new squeaky toy.

