A deeply relaxed elephant named Kabu, who lives at the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Thailand, adorably snored away while luxuriating in a nice cool mud bath on a hot day. Kabu had been rescued from an illegal logging operation where she injured her ankle.

