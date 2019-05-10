Brilliant Zippered Change Purse Rock Sculptures That Visually Challenge the Perceived Consistency of Stone

Japanese artist Hirotoshi Ito creates absolutely brilliant rock sculptures that visually challenge the perceived consistency of the material. In order to achieve this, Ito adds functioning zippers that seemingly reveal the contents kept inside, much in the way coins are held in a change purse.

The contents of each “purse” are widely varied and include a toothy smile, hidden machinery, a futuristic garden, handy coffee beans, a hiding pet and a fistful of shiny coins.

Ito finds it important that his art has a sense of humor as he comes from a family of stonemasons who specialize in the serious craft of memorial funeral work.

A smile on the beholder’s face is the main motivation for my work.

Ito offers some of his work for sale through his iichi shop.

via Colossal