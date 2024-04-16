The Unique Design of a Zero Gravity Cup That Helps Astronauts Drink in Space

James of The Action Lab explained how astronauts are able to drink in space using a “space cup”, a cleverly designed vessel that does not rely on gravity to get the fluid to the astronaut’s mouth. The shape of the cup does all the work.

If there’s no gravity that means that there’s no down or up so when you tilt the cup nothing happens the water doesn’t flow into your mouth ….but if they have this cup then it’s no longer a problem the liquid will climb up the pointy end of the cup and be ready to take a sip.