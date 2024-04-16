The Unique Design of a Zero Gravity Cup That Helps Astronauts Drink in Space

James of The Action Lab explained how astronauts are able to drink in space using a “space cup”, a cleverly designed vessel that does not rely on gravity to get the fluid to the astronaut’s mouth. The shape of the cup does all the work.

If there’s no gravity that means that there’s no down or up so when you tilt the cup nothing happens the water doesn’t flow into your mouth ….but if they have this cup then it’s no longer a problem the liquid will climb up the pointy end of the cup and be ready to take a sip.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

