Ze Frank Offers Up Amusing True Facts About Long Tongued Mammals Who Eat Ants and Termites

In a pilosan episode from his hilarious flora and fauna-focused video series True Facts, narrator Ze Frank happily traversed the extended family tree of myrmecophagous mammals. This amusing trip included various forms of anteater, aardwolf, numbat, pangolin and misfitting echidna.

If evolution is handing something out, the echidna’s taking it, which makes it hard for the echidna to fit in. It is a monotreme, meaning that it’s a mammal that lays eggs, but the ducks and the reptiles don’t invite echidnas to their pool parties. The echidna also forms a pouch to raise its babies, but the kangaroos don’t invite it to share a Go-gurt.