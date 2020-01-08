Laughing Squid



Ze Frank Musically Narrates an Ostrich Mating Dance

by on

In a randy episode of his True Facts series, the hilarious Ze Frank offers a musical take on the very vivacious but awkward ostrich mating dance.

Before launching into song, however, Frank explains what we’re watching.

From a distance the mating dance of the male ostrich can look unusual the bit like a millennial at an outdoor music festival that just ate a brownie he bought from a man that calls himself
Magic Joe however if we travel inside of the mind of the male ostrich it goes something like this, ‘oh my god, oh my god…’

Mating Ostrich

