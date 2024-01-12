What If Zack Snyder Made ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’?

Auralnauts imagine what it might have been like if Zack Snyder made the original Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. In reality, Snyder already made his version of Star Wars, with Rebel Moon, which is very much inspired by the George Lucas films (as well as many other things).

When a colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Darth Vader, Obi Wan Kenobi, an old man with a mysterious past, seeks out warriors from neighboring planets to take a stand. The farmer, the smuggler, the beastman, the princess, the cyborg, the astromech. Each hailing from different backgrounds, each with something to lose. Together, they are…a new hope.

Of course, we would assume that at some point there might be a Snyder Cut.