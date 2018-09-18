Laughing Squid

Japanese Art Collector Named As the First Private Passenger to Fly Around the Moon on the SpaceX BFR

Entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Japanese billionare art collector Yusaku Maezawa have planned an incredible collaborative future lunar project called “Dear Moon”. This project would take Maezawa and a team of invited artists for a ride around the moon upon the SpaceX BFR (Big Falcon Rocket) Launch Vehicle. The launch is set for five years from now in 2023. If all goes well, this team will be the very first private passengers to travel around the moon.

SpaceX has signed the world’s first private passenger to fly around the Moon aboard our BFR launch vehicle – an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of traveling to space.



