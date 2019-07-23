‘You’re Not a Monster’, An Insecure ‘Para-Therapist’ Treats Troubled Monsters in Animated IMDb Mini-Series

You’re Not A Monster is a funny new animated IMDb mini-series for adults about a very troubled “para-therapist” Max Seward (Eric Stonestreet) whose practice is dedicated to the treating the supernatural. While Dr. Seward has no fear of his patients, his deep insecurity amongst humans leaves him at odds with his own inner demons as well as some outer, especially a vampiric grandfather (Kelsey Grammer) who appears as a bat every so often.

