In 2017, photographer Greg Harlow captured absolutely stunning footage of a beautiful waterfall rainbow flowing from Yosemite Falls, shot from Glacier Point inside Yosemite National Park in California.

Like the naturally occurring phenomenon that makes flowing water of Horsetail Fall appear to turn into lava as the sun sets, this “rainbow phenomenon” only occurs under the most particular circumstances.

Harlow captured this flowing rainbow as a timelapse.

via The Kid Should See This