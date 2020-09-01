An Incredible Yellow Submarine Themed Tiny House

Bryce Langston, of the series Living Big in a Tiny House (previously), visited with Keith and Jen, a creative couple who built an incredible yellow submarine tiny house that sits in their Marton, New Zealand backyard. The house was created out of a recycled grain silo and other bits they had lying around. They painted it all bright yellow, painted nautical and music-themed illustrations around the house, and gave the interior a real steampunk feel.

The yellow submarine has almost entirely been constructed using up-cycled materials. From old spa baths to radar domes, you’ll be amazed at how all these old parts have been combined to create a remarkable small BnB.

The house is available to rent through Airbnb .