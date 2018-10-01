Laughing Squid

Yeardley Smith, the Iconic Voice of Lisa Simpson, Offers a Quick Lesson on the Slang Used in ‘The Simpsons’

While promoting her new podcast “Small Town Dicks”, the talented Yeardley Smith, who has been the voice of Lisa Simpson since 1989, sat down with Vanity Fair to humorously shared all the slang words and expressions that have been used on The Simpsons throughout the series.

Yeardley Smith teaches you slang words from The Simpsons. Watch the 30th season premiere of The Simpsons Sunday, September 30th.



