Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Beautiful Documentary About the Yamabushi Monks in Japan Who Immerse Themselves In Nature

by at on

In the short documentary “Mountain Monks”, filmmaker Fritz Schumann (previously) has captured the quiet beauty of the Yamabushi and the monks who climb mountains and traverse waterfalls without shoes on their feet in a meaningful ritual that symbolizes death and rebirth. This ancient faith they follow is a combination of Shinto, Buddhism, Animism, Daoism and mountain religions and its mission is to help others strip away the excesses of modern life and regain their strength in nature. Schumann reveals rarely seen side of the Yamabushi through personal interviews and gorgeous footage.

The Yamabushi in northern Japan practice a once forbidden ancient religion. While their tradition is at risk of disappearing, it offers a way for those seeking a different path in Japan‘s society.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP