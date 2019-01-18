A Beautiful Documentary About the Yamabushi Monks in Japan Who Immerse Themselves In Nature

In the short documentary “Mountain Monks”, filmmaker Fritz Schumann (previously) has captured the quiet beauty of the Yamabushi and the monks who climb mountains and traverse waterfalls without shoes on their feet in a meaningful ritual that symbolizes death and rebirth. This ancient faith they follow is a combination of Shinto, Buddhism, Animism, Daoism and mountain religions and its mission is to help others strip away the excesses of modern life and regain their strength in nature. Schumann reveals rarely seen side of the Yamabushi through personal interviews and gorgeous footage.

The Yamabushi in northern Japan practice a once forbidden ancient religion. While their tradition is at risk of disappearing, it offers a way for those seeking a different path in Japan‘s society.

