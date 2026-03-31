XenoFrog – A Clever Kermit the Frog and ‘Alien’ Xenomorph Mashup Sculpture

Talented artist Ed Harrington partnered with toymaker Mark Pendley to turn his “XenoFrog” sketch, a clever mashup of Kermit the Frog and a Xenomorph from the Alien franchise, into a premium resin figure.

In space, no one can hear you being green.

The sculpture is available for sale through Bottleneck Gallery in Bushwick, Brooklyn, which worked with the artist to bring the vision to life.

We worked with Ed, Mark Pendley, and our production team to create a resin figure that keeps the original intact and looks great wherever it’s placed, whether that be here on Earth or deep in space.