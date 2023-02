How to Write a Song in the Style of The Smiths

Musician Desmond Doom, who reimagines popular rock songs in other styles, showed how to write a song in the style of The Smiths, using their distinctive use of guitar riffs, chords, reverb, modes, lyrics, and keys.

Start with a nice, jangly guitar riff, add a cool bassline under it…use the same three notes and sing about being English and work and love.