An Incredible Drone Tour of Wrigley Field in Chicago

The Chicago Cubs and Sky Candy Studios gave an incredible drone tour of Wrigley Field and the surrounding neighborhood of Wrigleyville. Pilot Michael Welsh expertly flew his drone around the neighborhood, through the clubhouse, and onto the field, giving viewers a new way of looking at the iconic ballfield.

See Wrigley Field and the surrounding neighborhood like you’ve never seen it before. Fly through Wrigleyville, the ballpark, the Cubs Clubhouse and more with this seamless drone footage.

via Nag on the Lake