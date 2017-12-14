The Secretive CIA LSD Mind Control Experiments Explored in the Netflix Docudrama ‘Wormwood’

Witness the untold true story of the CIA, LSD experiments, mind control, and the death of a family man.

During the Cold War, the Central Intelligence Agency embarked on a series of mind control experiments under the codename Project MKULTRA . Not all the subjects were aware they were participating. One such subject, CIA employee Frank Olson , jumped to his death, seemingly while under the influence of LSD, but questions remain through current times. The Netflix docudrama Wormwood by Errol Morris explores these very secretive experiments and attempts to understand how Olson really died . Wormwood begins streaming on December 15, 2017.

