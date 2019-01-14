Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

World’s Tallest Outdoor Elevator Climbs an Amazing 1,070 Feet Up a Mountain Cliff in Zhangjiajie, China

by at on

The Bailong Elevator in Zhangjiajie, China, is a glass lift that climbs an amazing 1,070 feet up a sheer mountain cliff and spectacular views of the beautiful Wuling Mountain Range. The elevator was built in 1999 and opened in 2002m, the same year it was deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In 2015, the elevator was recognized as the World’s Tallest Outdoor Lift by Guinness World Records.

The Bailong Elevator (literally Hundred Dragons Elevator) is a glass elevator built onto the side of a huge cliff in the Wulingyuan area of Zhangjiajie, People’s Republic of China. with 326 m (1,070 ft) high….

via Super Punch




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP