World’s Tallest Outdoor Elevator Climbs an Amazing 1,070 Feet Up a Mountain Cliff in Zhangjiajie, China

The Bailong Elevator in Zhangjiajie, China, is a glass lift that climbs an amazing 1,070 feet up a sheer mountain cliff and spectacular views of the beautiful Wuling Mountain Range. The elevator was built in 1999 and opened in 2002m, the same year it was deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In 2015, the elevator was recognized as the World’s Tallest Outdoor Lift by Guinness World Records.
