Visiting the World’s Steepest Street as Determined by Guinness World Records in Dunedin, New Zealand

In his ongoing quest to find out the answers to random questions, world traveler Tom Scott went to Baldwin Street in Dunedin, New Zealand, which is considered the steepest residential street in the world. This honor was determined in accordance with the rules established by Guinness World Records, which state that the hill has to ascend for a distance of more than ten meters (32 feet) in order to be considered.

Scott notes that are other streets around the world with far steeper grades, but since they don’t meet the distance requirement, they don’t get the record.