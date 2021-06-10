The Clever Design of the World’s Last Turntable Ferry

In a nautical episode of Things You Might Not Know, host Tom Scott (previously) visits the west coast of Scotland to see the Skye Ferry in action. This ferry is the very last turntable ferry in the world, but as Scott learns, the clever design behind it benefits both passengers and their cars quite well on the other side.

