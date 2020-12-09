Examining the History of the World’s Largest Organism

In an Ted-Ed lesson written by Alex Rosenthal and animated by Lisa LaBracio, narrator Jack Cutmore-Scott explains in great detail how the largest organism on Earth is not a giant dweller of the sea, but rather an enormous colony of genetically identical quaking Aspen trees that all originate from the same root system.

This gigantic colony, known as Pando, is made up of clones, which increases its massive size. Pando located in south-central Utah inside Fishlake National Forest and dates back many, many thousands of years. Sadly, its future survival is in doubt unless steps are taken to protect this natural wonder of the world