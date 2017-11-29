Colorful Tote Bags Inspired by Dazzle Camouflage Patterns Used By Ships During World War One

In World War I American and British artists created dazzle camouflage, a ship camouflage that looks like high-contrast modern art. Originally designed to confuse the aim of enemy submarine crews, I’m now using dazzle to make really cool tote bags. Your success with enemy torpedoes may vary. ..The bags are designed by me on Orcas Island in Washington State. They are printed and hand-sewn by my maker in California. …I’m donating 5% of sales to groups that work for the people and whales of the Salish Sea region (an area stretching from Seattle to British Columbia.)

