Biohacking Magician Sets Guinness World Record for Most Technological Implants in the Female Body

Biohacking magician Anastasia Synn has set the Guinness World Record for “Most technological implants in the body (female)” for the over 50 implants she has. Synn explained the function for each implant where she noted that several of them were placed in memory of her late husband while appearing on Lo Show dei Record in Milan, Italy.

I have five of them down my thigh or my calf. … I probably have about another 25 from the elbow to the tip of the fingers magnets everywhere. chips everywhere you can make it open a video unlock a door, say a passage, reveal a memory like your your wedding video or whatever you want. The ones that mean the most to me are the ones that remember my husband.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

