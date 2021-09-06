Woodworker Turns Coffee Beans Into a Coffee Mug

Woodworker Preston Miller took a bag of coffee beans, mixed in some epoxy, and set the whole thing up on his woodturner to spin it into a cylindrical shape. He then attached the turned coffee onto a wooden base and turned it some more until it slowly revealed itself as a tall coffee mug. He polished it up and even created a wooden lid that had a hole for a straw. Miller was surprised that this project turned out as well as it did.

When I began woodturning the coffee beans into a coffee mug I had no idea what to expect. I just wanted to do a little something different. Would it even hold together? …This was more of a long shot experiment than a potentially successful project. I did not have high hopes for this to turn out well.